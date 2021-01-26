Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany unable to adhere to debt limits for years - Merkel aide in Handelsblatt

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-01-2021 01:43 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 01:29 IST
Germany unable to adhere to debt limits for years - Merkel aide in Handelsblatt
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Germany faces huge fiscal challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic and won't be able to stick to its strict debt limits for years, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff was quoted as saying on Monday.

"The debt brake cannot be adhered to in the coming years even with otherwise strict spending discipline", Helge Braun wrote in an op-ed piece for business daily Handelsblatt to be published in its Tuesday edition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden extends Europe, Brazil travel restrictions, adds South Africa

U.S. President Joe Biden signed an order on Monday barring most non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in South Africa from entering the United States, effective Saturday. Bidens order also reimposes an entry ban, set to expire on Tuesday...

Germany unable to adhere to debt limits for years - Merkel aide in Handelsblatt

Germany faces huge fiscal challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic and wont be able to stick to its strict debt limits for years, Chancellor Angela Merkels chief of staff was quoted as saying on Monday.The debt brake cannot be adhered to ...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...

Greta Thunberg calls for urgent action to address climate, ecological crisis

Climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Monday asked the world to remember the promises it made to safeguard the environment in the wake of the crisis situation that has been created and inflicted on the present generation beca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021