Despite reservations, experiment of democracy in India successful: Manipur Guv

Manipur Governor Najma Heptullaon Tuesday said in spite of reservations from variousquarters, the experiment of democracy in India has been asuccess.

In a statement issued on the occasion of Republic Day,the governor urged people to revere, offer homage andgratitude to the founding fathers for their foresight andunderstanding.

''Despite reservations from all quarters, theexperiment of democracy in India has been successful and weare going from strength to strength, and respected by othernations in the world,'' she said.

The governor also called on people to harness thepotential of youths in the right direction and strive to worktogether to make our country strong, peaceful and prosperous.

