Left Menu
Development News Edition

Left parties condemn violence during farmers' rally, blame govt for letting things go out of hand

The solution is clear - repeal these farm laws, he said.CPI general secretary D Raja too said violence was no way for either party to deal with the situation, but also blamed the Centre for letting things go out of hand.The farmers have been agitating for almost 60 days and it has been peaceful and nonviolent.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:19 IST
Left parties condemn violence during farmers' rally, blame govt for letting things go out of hand

Left leaders on Tuesday condemned the violence that broke out on the streets of the capital during the tractor rally of farmers, but squarely blamed the government for letting the situation deteriorate. The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the agri reforms to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concluded.

Deviating from the designated route for the tractor parade, protesting farmers reached the Red Fort and hoisted flags from some domes of the iconic monument in the national capital.

They earlier clashed with the police at ITO while trying to enter Lutyen's Delhi. The police used tear gas shells and lathi-charge to dispel the violent farmers.

''The situation has been brought to this pass by the Modi government. Farmers have been protesting peacefully in the cold for more than 60 days, not allowed to come into Delhi and more than 100 kisans are dead,'' CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a tweet.

''Violence in no form is an answer & is unacceptable. A govt which smears dissent, BJP’s troll army vilify those who ask for their rights, ministers make wild allegations, law officers make claims without basis in court -- this is no way to deal with legitimate demands of our Kisans,'' he said. Yechury further said the three farm laws must be immediately repealed and the announcement to that should be made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

''The Republic is of the public. The tantra (establishment) in Ganatantra has no meaning without the gana (the people). The protests are for a legitimate demand of millions of our farmers from various states across the country. That remains the issue at hand, and must be resolved. The solution is clear - repeal these farm laws,'' he said.

CPI general secretary D Raja too said violence was no way for either party to deal with the situation, but also blamed the Centre for letting things go out of hand.

''The farmers have been agitating for almost 60 days and it has been peaceful and nonviolent. When they were stopped at the borders, they sat there. Now after negotiations, they were allowed to have the rally on agreed routes, then why did the police not ensure that they took the designated path? The incident should have been averted. For this it is the government that is to blame,'' he said. ''The government should have assured the farmers that in the forthcoming parliament session they will move bill to withdraw the three laws. Modi should be blamed for letting farmers be treated like this. The farmers have said that the laws are not in the interest of the country, but for the corporates,'' Raja said.

Farmers' union body Samyukta Kisan Morcha has, however, disassociated itself from those who indulged in violence during the tractor parade, and alleged that some ''antisocial elements'' infiltrated their otherwise peaceful movement. The union also condemned and regretted the ''undesirable'' and ''unacceptable'' events as the parade turned violent after several groups of farmers deviated from the pre-decided route for the march.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Grindr faces $11.7 mln fine in Norway for breach of data privacy

Norways Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it planned to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns 11.7 million for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.U.S.-based Grindr, which d...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high at open on upbeat corporate earnings

The SP 500 hit a record high at the open on Tuesday, helped by positive earnings updates from a slew of companies including General Electric and Johnson Johnson, while the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting.The Dow Jones...

Iran will take steps next month to curb short-notice IAEA inspections - official

Iran threatened on Tuesday to block short-notice inspections of its nuclear facilities by the United Nations atomic agency as it presses Washington to reverse economic sanctions imposed on Tehran.Former U.S. President Donald Trump pulled Wa...

6 new cases push Manipur's COVID-19 tally to 29,003

Manipurs COVID-19 tally rose to29,003 on Tuesday as six more people tested positive for theinfection, an official said.Two new patients each are from Imphal East and ImphalWest districts, and one each from Bishnupur and Chandeldistricts, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021