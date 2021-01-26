MP: Man held for clicking pics in Army area in Mhow

A person wearing olive greenuniform was nabbed from the Army cantonment area in Mhow townin Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday while he was clicking pictures, apolice official said.

After his interrogation, the man, later identified asMithun Verma who is working as a security guard at a factoryin Pithampur industrial area, was handed over to local policeby Army authorities.

Mhow's Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) VinodSharma said Mithun Verma was held while he was taking picturesin the cantonment area.

The police officer said Verma was wearing the uniformof Bihar regiment showing his rank as Sepoy.

''He was taking pictures from his mobile phone nearMall Road in the Army area in Mhow. When officials of the ArmyIntelligence received information, they took him into theircustody for interrogation,'' Sharma said.

When asked to show his identity card, Verma showed thepicture of the Army canteen card which was issued in the nameof some other soldier.

''Also, the badge of the Bihar regiment on his cap wasinverted. He was unable to inform about his work station andcurrent posting. On interrogation, he revealed to Armyauthorities that he was a security guard working in a factorylocated in Pithampur industrial area,'' the police officersaid, adding that he is a resident of Rajgarh district.

A case has been registered and further investigationis underway.

