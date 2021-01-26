Hold talks, don't think of using force against farmers: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesdaycalled the violence during a tractor parade by farmers inDelhi as an indefensible act, but said one also cannot ignorereasons that led to the chaotic situation in the nationalcapital as he warned against use of force on protesters.

The former Union Agriculture Minister asked the Centreto hold a dialogue with cultivators seeking scrapping of thenew agri-marketing laws giving up its ''extreme position'' onthe issue.

He wondered ''what was the difficulty'' in PrimeMinister Narendra Modi earlier holding talks with the farmersprotesting against the new agri laws near Delhi for more thantwo months now.

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demandsdissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital,as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers,fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted areligious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilegereserved for the tricolour.

Interacting with media persons here, Pawar said Punjabmay head towards restlessness if the Centre uses forceagainst protesters and asked the Modi government to not committhat sin.

The farmers organised tractor rally. It was expectedof the Centre and those responsible for law and order then todeal with them sensibly. But it did not happen is obvious,Pawar alleged.

Pawar said a way out should have been found over thefarmers demands without hurting the protesters who have beenagitating for two months.

The NCP leader said that according to the informationhe received, strict conditions were imposed on the protestersbefore they took out the tractor rally.

It was required to deal with the protesters keepingin mind their 50-60 days agitation and their patience. But adifferent view was held (by the authorities) and hence, thesituation has deteriorated.

None can defend what is happening there today. But wealso cannot ignore why it is happening, Pawar said.

Pawar said it was the responsibility of the Centre tonote why the farmers who were protesting peacefully till nowturned angry and added the government should have handled theagitators accordingly.

But it did not happen and the situationdeteriorated, Pawar said.

It is my expectation that the Centre shows prudenceand gives up its extreme position on the issue while holdingdialogue with these (farmers) bodies.

It should hold a dialogue. It should think of theirdemands seriously and take a suitable decision, Pawar said.

He said Punjab may head towards restlessness if theCentre uses force against the agitators.

If this is not done (dialogue is not held) and if we(the Centre) try to use force, then Punjab -- which wasrestless once upon a time, but has recovered -- may headtowards restlessness and the Modi government should not committhat sin, Pawar added.

Most of the farmers agitating against the new agrilaws outside Delhi are from Punjab.

Referring to the farmers protest in Mumbai on Monday,Pawar said the Maharashtra government handled the situationwith patience and added the Centre, too, should haveapproached the demonstrations near Delhi borders in a similarmanner.

But if it (the Centre) thinks the issue can beresolved using force, then I think that thinking is wrong,the NCP patriarch added.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he will discuss the situationwith other opposition leaders ahead of Parliament session,which is beginning later this week, as what happened in Delhicannot be ignored.

The veteran leader, to a question, said it wasrequired of the prime minister earlier to take note of thesituation and hold talks with the protesting farmers.

What was the difficulty in holding a dialogue withthose protesting near Delhi? he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)