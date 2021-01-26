Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hold talks, don't think of using force against farmers: Pawar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 21:00 IST
Hold talks, don't think of using force against farmers: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesdaycalled the violence during a tractor parade by farmers inDelhi as an indefensible act, but said one also cannot ignorereasons that led to the chaotic situation in the nationalcapital as he warned against use of force on protesters.

The former Union Agriculture Minister asked the Centreto hold a dialogue with cultivators seeking scrapping of thenew agri-marketing laws giving up its ''extreme position'' onthe issue.

He wondered ''what was the difficulty'' in PrimeMinister Narendra Modi earlier holding talks with the farmersprotesting against the new agri laws near Delhi for more thantwo months now.

A tractor march meant to highlight farmers' demandsdissolved into anarchy on the streets of the national capital,as hordes of rampaging protesters broke through barriers,fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted areligious flag from the rampart of Red Fort, a privilegereserved for the tricolour.

Interacting with media persons here, Pawar said Punjabmay head towards restlessness if the Centre uses forceagainst protesters and asked the Modi government to not committhat sin.

The farmers organised tractor rally. It was expectedof the Centre and those responsible for law and order then todeal with them sensibly. But it did not happen is obvious,Pawar alleged.

Pawar said a way out should have been found over thefarmers demands without hurting the protesters who have beenagitating for two months.

The NCP leader said that according to the informationhe received, strict conditions were imposed on the protestersbefore they took out the tractor rally.

It was required to deal with the protesters keepingin mind their 50-60 days agitation and their patience. But adifferent view was held (by the authorities) and hence, thesituation has deteriorated.

None can defend what is happening there today. But wealso cannot ignore why it is happening, Pawar said.

Pawar said it was the responsibility of the Centre tonote why the farmers who were protesting peacefully till nowturned angry and added the government should have handled theagitators accordingly.

But it did not happen and the situationdeteriorated, Pawar said.

It is my expectation that the Centre shows prudenceand gives up its extreme position on the issue while holdingdialogue with these (farmers) bodies.

It should hold a dialogue. It should think of theirdemands seriously and take a suitable decision, Pawar said.

He said Punjab may head towards restlessness if theCentre uses force against the agitators.

If this is not done (dialogue is not held) and if we(the Centre) try to use force, then Punjab -- which wasrestless once upon a time, but has recovered -- may headtowards restlessness and the Modi government should not committhat sin, Pawar added.

Most of the farmers agitating against the new agrilaws outside Delhi are from Punjab.

Referring to the farmers protest in Mumbai on Monday,Pawar said the Maharashtra government handled the situationwith patience and added the Centre, too, should haveapproached the demonstrations near Delhi borders in a similarmanner.

But if it (the Centre) thinks the issue can beresolved using force, then I think that thinking is wrong,the NCP patriarch added.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he will discuss the situationwith other opposition leaders ahead of Parliament session,which is beginning later this week, as what happened in Delhicannot be ignored.

The veteran leader, to a question, said it wasrequired of the prime minister earlier to take note of thesituation and hold talks with the protesting farmers.

What was the difficulty in holding a dialogue withthose protesting near Delhi? he asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

EU looks to Tesla, BMW and others to charge $3.5 bln battery project

The European Union has approved a plan that includes giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support the production of electric vehicle batteries, helping the bloc to cut imports and compete with industry leader China. The European Com...

German court convicts Tajik man of membership in IS group

A German court on Tuesday convicted a Tajik man of membership in the Islamic State group for co-founding a cell of the extremist organization in Germany and supporting two planned attacks.The Duesseldorf state court sentenced 31-year-old Ra...

86 police personnel injured in violence during tractor parade

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said protesting farmers violated the conditions pre-agreed for their tractor parade and indulge in violence and vandalism, leaving 86 of its personnel injured.In a statement, the police also claimed it did all du...

Uniphore appoints John Chambers, Andrea Ayers as directors

Speech analytics software company Uniphore on Tuesday announced the appointment of John Chambers, Andrea Ayers and Burt Podbere to its board. All additions to the board are effective immediately, a statement said.Their combined experience i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021