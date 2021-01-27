UK police dealing with incident on estate where Astra vaccines plant located

British police said on Wednesday they were dealing with an ongoing incident on an industrial estate in Wales where a plant that produces anti-COVID vaccines for AstraZeneca is located.

The plant earlier reported it had received a suspicious package and been partially evacuated.

Asked about events at the Wockhardt site, North Wales Police said in a statement: "We are currently dealing with an ongoing incident on the Wrexham Industrial Estate. The roads are currently closed and we would ask the public to avoid the area until further notice."

