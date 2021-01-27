Left Menu

Prime minister to address NCC rally on Thursday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:57 IST
Prime minister to address NCC rally on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday. Accoring to a PMO statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed services chiefs will be present on the occasion.

Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour, review march past by NCC contingents and witness cultural performance during the event, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Researchers reveal why trauma-focused psychotherapy treatment works

In a novel study, researchers used neuroimaging to examine how the brain areas responsible for generating emotional responses to threats are changed by psychotherapy. The novels study was published today in the journal Biological Psychiatry...

COVID-19 revived academic interest in respiratory disorders: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the COVID-19 pandemic has revived academic interest in respiratory disorders and the latest advances in pulmonary medicine.At a conference, he said pulmonary medicine has emerged as a vital sp...

Rajasthan: 90 urban local bodies to go to polls on Jan 28

Elections to 90 urban local bodies in 20 districts of Rajasthan will be held on Thursday, said State Election Commission, Rajasthan. Polling will be held from 8 am to 5 pm on January 28. State Election Commission SEC Commissioner PS Mehra h...

Vaccines versus variants: Israel's exit from pandemic hangs in balance

Israels plan to parlay its COVID-19 vaccination drive into an exit from the pandemic next month hangs in the balance as new variants of the virus have spurred an increase in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday.Highly infectious ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021