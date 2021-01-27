Prime minister to address NCC rally on Thursday

Prime minister to address NCC rally on ThursdayPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 18:57 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Cariappa Ground in Delhi on Thursday. Accoring to a PMO statement, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three armed services chiefs will be present on the occasion.
Modi will inspect the Guard of Honour, review march past by NCC contingents and witness cultural performance during the event, it said.
