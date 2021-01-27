Maha: Over 3 cr people benefited from Shiv Bhojal thali scheme

Over three crore people have sofar benefited from the Maharashtra government's Shiv Bhojanthali scheme, which started a year ago to serve a full meal tothe poor at subsidised rates.

The government has spent Rs 86 crore for theimplementation of this scheme in the last one year, astatement from the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO)said.

As the scheme completed a year, Chief Minister UddhavThackeray took its review, it said.

''So far, 3,05,39,644 people have benefited from theShiv Bhojan thali. The scheme has fed crores of hungry peoplein the state,'' Thackeray was quoted as saying in thestatement.

At present, there are 905 Shiv Bhojan centres in thestate, where the thali is served at subsidised rate, it said.

Initially, the price was Rs 10 per thali. But duringthe coronavirus pandemic,the rate was brought down to Rs fiveper thali from March 29, 2020, the statement added.

In the urban areas, the government grant per thali isRs 45 and in rural areas it is Rs 30. The funds aretransferred online to the centres implementing the scheme, itsaid.

The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) governmenthad launched the scheme on January 26 last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)