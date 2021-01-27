Left Menu

Soccer-Acting CAF president Selemani disqualified from FIFA elections

The acting head of African soccer, Constant Omari Selemani, has been disqualified from standing in March’s Confederation of African Football elections, effectively ending his tenure on the FIFA Council and as a vice president of CAF. The FIFA review committee said on Wednesday Selemani had failed the eligibility test for a position on the FIFA Council "because of an ongoing formal investigation by the FIFA ethics committee”.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 20:40 IST
Soccer-Acting CAF president Selemani disqualified from FIFA elections
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The acting head of African soccer, Constant Omari Selemani, has been disqualified from standing in March's Confederation of African Football elections, effectively ending his tenure on the FIFA Council and as a vice president of CAF.

The FIFA review committee said on Wednesday Selemani had failed the eligibility test for a position on the FIFA Council "because of an ongoing formal investigation by the FIFA ethics committee". Selemani and CAF could not immediately be reached for comment.

Selemani had been seeking re-election to the FIFA Council when CAF holds its elections on March 12 in Rabat, Morocco. FIFA Council members are automatically also members of CAFs executive committee and in mid-2019, Selemani was named CAF's first vice president by then president Ahmad Ahmad.

Wednesday's decision follows just months after Ahmad was banned. Ahmad was banned for five years by FIFA in November after being accused of abusing office, mishandling of funds and trading gifts. He has denied any wrongdoing.

There are no details of the ethics committee investigation into Selemani, who was appointed acting head of African football when Ahmad's ban was announced and will continue until March's elections. Ahmad has also been ruled out of March's elections, where four candidates are seeking the presidency -- Jacques Anouma of the Ivory Coast, Mauritania football association president Ahmed Yahya, Senegal FA president Augustin Senghor and South African billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe.

Five African seats on the FIFA Council will also be determined by the voting of the CAF member countries at the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Musacchio completes switch from AC Milan to Lazio

Lazio have completed the signing of defender Mateo Musacchio from AC Milan, the Serie A club announced on Wednesday. The Argentinian centre back has moved to Rome on a permanent deal, but a club statement did not reveal the length of his co...

Jayalalithaa's aide Sasikala's prison term over, set free

Expelled AIADMK leader V KSasikala was set free on Wednesday by authorities after shecompleted four years imprisonment in a jail here in a case ofdisproportionate assets, setting off celebrations by hersupporters in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka...

NDMC released Rs 516 cr for salaries of employees, pensioners: North Delhi Mayor

North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash on Wednesday announced in the meeting of the NDMC House that the civic body has released Rs 516.67 crore for paying pending salaries of several employees and pensioners.The move comes amid an ongoing strike by ...

Farmer leaders involved in violence, no culprit will be spared: Delhi police chief

Delhi Police on Wednesday alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade by agitating farmers that left 394 of its personnel injured, as it warned that no culprit will be s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021