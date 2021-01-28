Left Menu

Indore Municipal Corporation demolishes 'illegal properties' in PDS black marketing case

Taking action on a case of black marketing of foodgrains supplied under Public Distribution System (PDS) during COVID-19 lockdown, the Municipal Corporation of Indore on Wednesday demolished "illegal properties" of Shyam Dave and Bharat Dave and others "for their involvement" in the illegal diversion.

28-01-2021
The municipal corporation of Indore demolished "illegal properties" of accused in PDS black marketing case on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Taking action on a case of black marketing of foodgrains supplied under Public Distribution System (PDS) during COVID-19 lockdown, the Municipal Corporation of Indore on Wednesday demolished "illegal properties" of Shyam Dave and Bharat Dave and others "for their involvement" in the illegal diversion. Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Devendra Singh said that they have been taking action for the last three months "against mafias and goons".

"Shyam Dave and Bharat Dave's illegal properties and illegal construction have been demolished in the view of a case of black marketing of food-grains supplied at rations shops," he said. The action was taken by the Municipal Corporation and Police administration of Indore, he added.

They have also been booked under the National Security Act. The district administration had exposed the issue of black marketing foodgrains supplied under PDS.

This supplies had been sent by the Centre to the state government for distribution among the poor during in the situation created by COVID-19. A suspended food and civil supplies officer and 30 others have been booked for "cheating and criminal conspiracy" for allegedly diverting around 2.55 lakh kg ration worth Rs 80 lakh that was meant to be distributed among 51,000 families through fair price shops. The diverted supplies were being sold in the open market.

The administration had received complaints against contractors of fair price ration shops including Dave and Pramod Dahigude that they were withholding foodgrains and selling them in the market. (ANI)

