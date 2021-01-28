Left Menu

Pentagon evaluating request for help in administering COVID-19 vaccines

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 28-01-2021 23:16 IST
Pentagon evaluating request for help in administering COVID-19 vaccines

The Pentagon is evaluating a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide help in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"Given the significance of the request, it will be reviewed urgently but carefully to determine what DoD assets can safely be made available to support the effort," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

While the statement did not provide the number of troops that could be involved, a U.S. official told Reuters that it could number in the thousands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Norway to close borders to all but essential visits, says PM

Attack on Titan Chapter 137 can show Eren coming back, Armin-Zeke to decide future strategy

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Global Fund for Coral Reefs to catalyze private sector investment blue economy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UP govt orders DMs, SSPs to ensure end of farmers' agitations in state

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all District Magistrates DMs and Senior Superintendents of Police SSPs to ensure the end of all the farmers agitations in the state, government officials said. Earlier in the day, the Ghaziabad Distr...

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests 92 officials in 2020 for accepting bribes

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Thursday that it nabbed 92 officials which include 7 gazetted officers and 85 non-gazetted officials allegedly for accepting bribes. VB Chief Director-cum-Director general of police DGP BK Uppal said, Apa...

Jammu and Kashmir Unity Foundation demands trial of Pakistan in International Court of Justice

Jammu and Kashmir Unity Foundation on Wednesday demanded Pakistan be tried in the International Court of Justice for perpetrating genocide in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Balochistan and Afghanistan. The foundation also announced its decisi...

Tanzania: Authorities arrests illegal immigrants, warned against involving in illegal activities

The authorities in Dar es Sallam, the commercial capital of Tanzania, warned illegal immigrants on involving in criminals acts on Thursday, according to a report by XINHUANET.Aboubakar Kunenge, the regional commissioner of Dar es Salaam, wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021