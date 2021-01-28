Pentagon evaluating request for help in administering COVID-19 vaccines

The Pentagon is evaluating a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide help in administering the COVID-19 vaccine, a spokesman said on Thursday.

"Given the significance of the request, it will be reviewed urgently but carefully to determine what DoD assets can safely be made available to support the effort," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

While the statement did not provide the number of troops that could be involved, a U.S. official told Reuters that it could number in the thousands.

