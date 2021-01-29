U.S. judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

U.S. judge allows extradition of two men accused of aiding Ghosn escapeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-01-2021 04:16 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 04:16 IST
A federal judge in Boston on Thursday rejected a last-ditch effort by two men to avoid being extradited to Japan to face charges they helped former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee the country.
The ruling by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani clears the way for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan, after the U.S. State Department approved their extradition.
