Philippines says may benefit from any pivot to Asia by Biden administration

Philippines says may benefit from any pivot to Asia by Biden administrationReuters | Manila | Updated: 29-01-2021 06:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 06:43 IST
The Philippines may benefit if there is a renewed emphasis on Asia by the new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, which could help act as a counterbalance to China in the region, the country's defence minister said on Friday.
The longstanding geopolitical rivalry between Washington and Beijing will continue to test the Southeast Asian nation's adeptness in balancing relations, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told a forum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Delfin Lorenzana
- Joe Biden
- Philippines
- Asia
- Washington
- Southeast Asian
- Beijing
- U.S.
- Defence
ALSO READ
US President-elect Biden picks Kurt Campbell to head Asia Policy
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares make cautious gains after Wall Street rises as U.S. yields fall
All 100 samples taken from Asia's largest chicken market in Ghazipur test negative for bird flu: Delhi Animal Husbandry Unit.
EXCLUSIVE-AirAsia X shows court creditors' support for restructuring plan
REUTERS NEXT-Biden likely to improve ties with Asia, end "silly trade war"-Mahathir