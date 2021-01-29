Philippines says may benefit from any pivot to Asia by Biden administration

The Philippines may benefit if there is a renewed emphasis on Asia by the new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, which could help act as a counterbalance to China in the region, the country's defence minister said on Friday.

The longstanding geopolitical rivalry between Washington and Beijing will continue to test the Southeast Asian nation's adeptness in balancing relations, Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told a forum.

