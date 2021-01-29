Fire breaks out at toy-making unit in Delhi's Indralok area

A fire broke out at a plastic toy making unit in Indralok area of Delhi on Friday. According to Delhi Fire Service, there was a fire at 9:20 am in Indralok plastic toy making unit and 15 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control as per Delhi Fire Service. More details are awaited. (ANI)

