Left Menu

Fire breaks out at toy-making unit in Delhi's Indralok area

A fire broke out at a plastic toy making unit in Indralok area of Delhi on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 11:32 IST
Fire breaks out at toy-making unit in Delhi's Indralok area
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A fire broke out at a plastic toy making unit in Indralok area of Delhi on Friday. According to Delhi Fire Service, there was a fire at 9:20 am in Indralok plastic toy making unit and 15 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control as per Delhi Fire Service. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Morgan Stanley's E-Trade platform hit by outages- Downdetector

Morgan Stanley-owned E-Trade was experiencing problems on its electronic trading platform late on Thursday, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com.Customers reported incidents of having trouble logging in and placing orders...

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea in UAPA case

A court here has rejected the bail plea of Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU student and Pinjra Tod member Devangana Kalita, booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act UAPA in a northeast Delhi riots case.Additional Session...

Tennis-Excitement is rising for Azarenka ahead of Australian Open

Former world number one Victoria Azarenka is enjoying her career like never before and even spending 14 days in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has not been enough to dampen her renewed enthusiasm for the game. Azarenka, who won bot...

Saveo gets USD 4 mn funding from Matrix Partners India, RTP Global and others

Saveo Healthtech, a B2B e-commerce marketplace for pharmacies, on Friday said it has raised USD 4 million about Rs 29.1 crore in funding, co-led by Matrix Partners India and RTP Global.The seed round saw participation from Incubate Fund and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021