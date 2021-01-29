Left Menu

Philippines says may benefit from any pivot to Asia by Biden administration

The former U.S. colony has long been a treaty ally of Washington, but its ties have warmed with China and Russia since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016 amid Beijing's promises of billions if dollars of aid, loans and investments. "Being one of America's allies in the Indo-Asia Pacific region, the Philippines may benefit from the Biden administration's anticipated pivot to Asia strategy," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told foreign journalists in a pre-recorded speech.

Reuters | Updated: 29-01-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 13:15 IST
Philippines says may benefit from any pivot to Asia by Biden administration

The Philippines may benefit if there is a renewed emphasis on Asia by the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, which could help act as a counterbalance to China in the region, the country's defence minister said on Friday. The former U.S. colony has long been a treaty ally of Washington, but its ties have warmed with China and Russia since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016 amid Beijing's promises of billions if dollars of aid, loans and investments.

"Being one of America's allies in the Indo-Asia Pacific region, the Philippines may benefit from the Biden administration's anticipated pivot to Asia strategy," Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told foreign journalists in a pre-recorded speech. The Philippines welcomed the prospect of a new era of relations with the United States, he said, adding that the longstanding geopolitical rivalry between Washington and Beijing would continue to test his nation's adeptness in balancing relations.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington stood with Southeast Asian nations resisting pressure from China, which claims 90% of the strategically important South China Sea. China does not recognise a 2016 international arbitration decision invalidating its claims in the waterway, where there are overlapping claims with the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Malaysia and Taiwan.

After years of reclaiming land and building military strongholds in the South China Sea, China has passed a law allowing its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels, if necessary, to protect its claims. The Philippines has lodged a diplomatic protest against the legislation. The move adds to tensions in the waterway after the United States sent a carrier group through area to promote "freedom of the seas" last week, unnerving China.

"I'm afraid that we have to now be more circumspect in the way we handle our relationship with both countries. We don't want to be caught in the middle," Jose Manuel Romualdez, the Philippine ambassador to Washington, said in the same forum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jim Wong-Chu: Google doodle on Canadian poet who amplified Asian Canadian community

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus variants escape effects of antibody drugs Scientists produce embryos in race to save northern white rhino from extinction

Samsung, DT conduct first Massive MIMO 5G SA trial in Czech Republic

Google Meet adds ability for admins to control background replacement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Over 39 billion in-school meals missed since COVID-19 started: UN report

More than 39 billion in-school meals have been missed globally since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to school closures, according to a new report released today by the UNICEF Office of Research Innocenti and the World Food Programm...

Lotus Global Investment Fund picks up stake in Karda Constructions Ltd.

Mumbai Maharashtra India, January 29 ANINewsVoir Lotus Global Investment Fund has picked up stake in BSE and NSE-listed real estate giant, Karda Constructions Ltd. As per bulk deal data available on NSE, Lotus Global Investment Fund picked ...

Boman Irani joins the cast of Ajay Devgn's 'Mayday'

Senior actor Boman Irani has joined the stellar starcast of Ajay Devgns upcoming thriller Mayday. The Ajay Devgn directorial, which also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan will see Boman Irani essaying the role of a top Airlines owner.Although...

Vietnam COVID-19 outbreak reaches Hanoi as nine more cases confirmed

Vietnam reported nine more new COVID-19 infections early on Friday as the countrys first outbreak for nearly two months spread to Hanoi, the capital, where the ruling Communist party is currently holding its key five-yearly congress. The ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021