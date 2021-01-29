Poland to receive 25% fewer doses of Moderna vaccine than expected in Feb - PAP

Poland to receive 25% fewer doses of Moderna vaccine than expected in Feb - PAPReuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-01-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2021 20:48 IST
Poland will receive 25% fewer doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine than expected in February, the state news agency PAP reported on Friday citing the Material Reserves Agency.
Poland was expecting to receive 400,000 doses of the vaccine but will receive 300,000 instead, according to PAP.
