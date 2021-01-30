Deploy police personnel at all political rallies: Kolkata top cop tells OCs

Kolkata Police Commissioner AnujSharma on Friday asked officers-in-charge of police stationswithin its jurisdiction to deploy personnel at all politicalrallies, irrespective of their size, to counter anyuntoward incident, a source said.

Sharma gave the instructions during a meeting withsenior police officers at Alipore Bodyguard Lines here, hesaid.

''Over the next couple of months, there will bepolitical rallies almost everywhere. However, promptly sendingforces from the Lalbazar headquarters to those locations inthe event of any emergency will not always be possible. Hence,the commissioner gave directions for deployment of forcesfrom local police stations,'' the source said.

Sharma also asked the OCs to keep a tab on bikethefts, about which he expressed ''concern''.

During the day, Sharma launched four projects of theforce as well.

