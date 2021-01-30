UK's Johnson tells EU's Von Der Leyen of "grave" vaccine concerns

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed his "grave concerns" to EU Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen on Friday over Brussels' attempts to restrict the export of COVID-19 vaccines to Northern Ireland, his office said.

"The Prime Minister spoke to EU Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen this evening," a spokesman for Johnson said in a statement.

"He expressed his grave concerns about the potential impact which the steps the EU has taken today on vaccine exports could have."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)