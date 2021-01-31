MP museum to showcase stories of Chambal dacoits, policemen

Tales of some dreaded dacoits ofMadhya Pradesh's Chambal region and the efforts of police tocurb the bandit menace will be showcased at a museum in Bhinddistrict, officials said.

Dacoit-turned-MP Phoolan Devi, bandit Malkhan Singhand athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar are among thosewhose life stories will find a mention in the museum, theysaid.

The state police personnel are donating money forsetting up of the museum, which is likely to open next month,Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

''So far, the dacoits of Chambal belt have beenglorified. Now, it is the turn of the victims and policemenwho fought the menace to be brought into limelight,'' he said.

There has been a general perception that some peopleturned dacoits out of despair. The ordeal of victims of thebandit menace has not come to light, he said.

''Besides, the police force heroes who fought thebandits have remained unsung. All this would be brought to thepublic domain in the museum,'' he said.

With this initiative, the state police want to drivehome the point that violence never pays, he said.

''The museum will have a database of more than 40policemen and officers who lost their lives in eliminatingdacoits from Chambal. Their photographs and medals will bedisplayed,'' Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chambal Range,Rajesh Hingankar said.

A documentary is also going to be made to showcase thelives of dacoits and their victims, he said.

The museum is being set up in sixseven rooms at thePolice Lines in Bhind. So far, police personnel have donatedRs 3 lakh for it, Singh said.

''We want youth of the Chambal area to shun guns andviolence,'' he added.

