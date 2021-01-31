Left Menu

MP museum to showcase stories of Chambal dacoits, policemen

Tales of some dreaded dacoits ofMadhya Pradeshs Chambal region and the efforts of police tocurb the bandit menace will be showcased at a museum in Bhinddistrict, officials said.Dacoit-turned-MP Phoolan Devi, bandit Malkhan Singhand athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar are among thosewhose life stories will find a mention in the museum, theysaid.The state police personnel are donating money forsetting up of the museum, which is likely to open next month,Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.So far, the dacoits of Chambal belt have beenglorified.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 31-01-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 11:06 IST
MP museum to showcase stories of Chambal dacoits, policemen

Tales of some dreaded dacoits ofMadhya Pradesh's Chambal region and the efforts of police tocurb the bandit menace will be showcased at a museum in Bhinddistrict, officials said.

Dacoit-turned-MP Phoolan Devi, bandit Malkhan Singhand athlete-turned-dacoit Paan Singh Tomar are among thosewhose life stories will find a mention in the museum, theysaid.

The state police personnel are donating money forsetting up of the museum, which is likely to open next month,Bhind Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

''So far, the dacoits of Chambal belt have beenglorified. Now, it is the turn of the victims and policemenwho fought the menace to be brought into limelight,'' he said.

There has been a general perception that some peopleturned dacoits out of despair. The ordeal of victims of thebandit menace has not come to light, he said.

''Besides, the police force heroes who fought thebandits have remained unsung. All this would be brought to thepublic domain in the museum,'' he said.

With this initiative, the state police want to drivehome the point that violence never pays, he said.

''The museum will have a database of more than 40policemen and officers who lost their lives in eliminatingdacoits from Chambal. Their photographs and medals will bedisplayed,'' Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chambal Range,Rajesh Hingankar said.

A documentary is also going to be made to showcase thelives of dacoits and their victims, he said.

The museum is being set up in sixseven rooms at thePolice Lines in Bhind. So far, police personnel have donatedRs 3 lakh for it, Singh said.

''We want youth of the Chambal area to shun guns andviolence,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

India vaccinating at fastest rate in world, vaccinated 30 lakh corona warriors in 15 days:PM Modi.

India vaccinating at fastest rate in world, vaccinated 30 lakh corona warriors in 15 daysPM Modi....

Rakesh Tikait is the cynosure of many eyes – not just farmers

His tears exercised an emotive pull even he may not have envisaged, helping turn the tide for a movement that seemed to have lost both sheen and momentum after the violence on Republic Day. It was but a moment in time and Rakesh Tikait was ...

Country was very pained seeing the dishonour to tricolour on January 26: PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat.

Country was very pained seeing the dishonour to tricolour on January 26 PM Modi at Mann Ki Baat....

Govt may announce new scheme for revival of discoms to achieve 24X7 power for all

The government may announce a new scheme for cash-strapped and loss-making electricity distribution utilities to reduce stress in the sector and achieve the goal of 24X7 Power for All, a source said.The discoms are cash-strapped and need so...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021