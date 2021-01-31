Left Menu

Police detain 261 people at rallies in support of Kremlin critic Navalny - protest monitor

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 12:57 IST
Police detain 261 people at rallies in support of Kremlin critic Navalny - protest monitor
Russian flag Image Credit: ANI

Russian police have detained 261 people at unauthorised protests across Russia on Sunday calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.

Navalny's supporters in Moscow plan to rally near the Kremlin administration and the headquarters of the FSB, the KGB's successor, later on Sunday at 0900 GMT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Country saddened by insult to Tricolour on Republic Day: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country was saddened by the insult to the Tricolour on Republic Day, referring to the religious flag incident at Red Fort during the farmers tractor parade.In his monthly Mann ki Baat bro...

There are times when balls faced matter a lot more than runs scored: Pujara

There are times when balls faced matter a lot more than runs scored and the recent tour of Australia was all about that for Indias Test batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara, who finds the strike-rate talk overrated.Pujara had collected a lot ...

Israeli army kills alleged Palestinian attacker in West Bank

An Israeli soldier on Sunday shot dead a Palestinian suspected of attempting an attack on troops in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.The army said in a statement that an armed assailant with three knives connected to a stick attempted t...

'Sex and the City' revival will tackle COVID-19 pandemic, says Sarah Jessica Parker

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed that coronavirus pandemic will obviously be part of the storyline of the upcoming Sex and the City revival.The popular series ran on HBO from 1998 through 2004 and featured Jessica Parker as Carrie Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021