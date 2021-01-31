Moscow police detain around 100 people at Navalny rally - Reuters witnesses

Moscow police detain around 100 people at Navalny rally - Reuters witnessesReuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2021 15:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 15:09 IST
Moscow police detained around 100 people at a rally in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Sunday, Reuters witnesses said.
Moscow authorities have said that around 300 people were taking part in what they described as an unauthorized protest.
