Govt ready to answer all questions in second half of budget session: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday said that the government is ready to answer all questions of the Opposition in the second half of the ongoing budget session of Parliament. "First half of the Budget session is for the Motion of Thanks on the President's address and discussion. The second is for discussion over Budget and any urgent bill. In the remaining second half of the session, let them ask whatever they want to, the government is ready to answer," Joshi told reporters here.

As many as 16 Opposition parties boycotted President Ram Nath Kovind's address in Parliament to register their protest against farm laws on the first day of the budget session. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the budget for the financial year 2020-21 on Monday.

The first part of the Budget Session is scheduled to continue till February 15 while the second part of the session will be held from March 8 to April 8. Rajya Sabha will function from 9 am to 2 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm with Zero Hour and Question Hour. (ANI)