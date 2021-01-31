Russian police detain more than 2,100 people at Navalny protests - monitor

Russian police detain more than 2,100 people at Navalny protests - monitorReuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-01-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 17:47 IST
Russian police have so far detained 2,119 people at unauthorised protests across the country on Sunday as protesters called for the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, the OVD-Info monitoring group said.
The group said the figure included 469 people detained in Moscow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
