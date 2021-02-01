Maha: Case against advocate for beating up colleague, scribe

Police have registered offencesagainst an advocate for allegedly beating up a fellow lawyerand a journalist here in Maharashtra, an official said.

The incident took place on Sunday after a case hearingbefore a court in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, he said.

The two advocates had an argument following which theaccused allegedly abused and beat up his colleague, the policeofficial said.

The victim then went to Shanti Nagar police station tolodge a complaint.

A reporter of a regional channel also went there toget details of the incident.

The accused, who was present there, got annoyed andallegedly thrashed the reporter, the official said.

The police registered a non-cognisable offence againstthe accused on charges of beating up the advocate and acriminal offence for hitting the journalist, the officialsaid, adding that no arrest has been made so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)