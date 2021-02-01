Russia fines Kremlin critic Navalny's wife Yulia for taking part in protests

Russia fines Kremlin critic Navalny's wife Yulia for taking part in protestsReuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:39 IST
A Russian court on Monday fined Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, 20,000 roubles ($265) for taking part in unsanctioned protests on Sunday, the court said.
Riot police broke up protests across Russia on Sunday in support of Navalny, detaining more than 5,300 people who had braved the bitter cold and the threat of prosecution to demand he be set free. ($1 = 75.5000 roubles)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
