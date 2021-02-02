Biden asks U.S. Supreme Court to cancel asylum, border wall arguments

Biden asks U.S. Supreme Court to cancel asylum, border wall argumentsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 02:18 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 02:15 IST
President Joe Biden's administration on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to cancel upcoming oral arguments and delay further action in two pending appeals that were filed by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump over U.S.-Mexico border wall funding and the so-called "remain in Mexico" asylum policy.
The court is scheduled to hear arguments in the two cases on Feb. 22 and March 1, respectively. The Biden administration has already announced plans to discontinue construction of the border wall and suspend the asylum program, potentially making the cases moot.
