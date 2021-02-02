Police in Moscow detain over 100 people as court considers Navalny jail term - monitor

Police in Moscow detain over 100 people as court considers Navalny jail term - monitorReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:45 IST
Russian police detained 112 people on Tuesday near a court in Moscow which had convened to consider jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.
Navalny is accused of repeated parole violations in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions. He calls the accusations absurd.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
