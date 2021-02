Police in Moscow detain over 100 people as court considers Navalny jail term - monitor

Russian police detained 112 people on Tuesday near a court in Moscow which had convened to consider jailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for up to three and a half years, the OVD-Info protest monitoring group said.

Navalny is accused of repeated parole violations in a case that has sparked nationwide protests and talk of new Western sanctions. He calls the accusations absurd.

