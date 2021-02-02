Naxal sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two cops

Naxal sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two copsPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:12 IST
A court in Maharashtra'sGadchiroli district has sentenced a Naxal to life imprisonmentfor killing two police personnel in an encounter six yearsago.
District and session's court judge B M Patil on Mondayconvicted Anil alias Sukanu Sauri (30), a native of Kondagaonin Chhattisgarh, and sentenced him to life imprisonment, anofficial release stated.
According to the release, the accused was a part of ateam of 60 to 70 other ultras who had opened fire at a policeteam, which was out on an anti-Naxal operation in the forestsof Gatta village in Gadchiroli on March 22, 2015.
Two police personnel were killed in the firing andmany were injured, following which as a case was registeredagainst the accused in Ettapali police station, it was stated.
The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on theaccused, the release said.
