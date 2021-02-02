Pakistan Army targets forward posts in J-K's Poonch

The Pakistan Army opened heavy fire and shelled forward posts along the LoC in several sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, drawing retaliation from Indian troops.

''At about 1445 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector in district Poonch'', a defense spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said.

Pakistan troops also resorted to shelling and firing in Qasba, Kerni and Mendhar sectors triggering brief exchanges, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 5,400 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along LoC in 2020.

