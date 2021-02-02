Left Menu

Pakistan Army targets forward posts in J-K's Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:48 IST
Pakistan Army targets forward posts in J-K's Poonch
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Pakistan Army opened heavy fire and shelled forward posts along the LoC in several sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, drawing retaliation from Indian troops.

''At about 1445 hours, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along Line of Control (LoC) in Mankote sector in district Poonch'', a defense spokesman said.

The Indian Army retaliated befittingly, he said.

Pakistan troops also resorted to shelling and firing in Qasba, Kerni and Mendhar sectors triggering brief exchanges, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded over 5,400 instances of ceasefire violations by Pakistan along LoC in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ACB raids on seven officers unearth huge cash and gold haul

Anti-Corruption Bureau raids against seven government servants at 30 places across Karnataka on Tuesday led to the recovery of huge cash and gold besides huge investment in property, officials said.According to ACB officials, cases of dispr...

BJP chief Nadda in poll-bound Kerala for two days

BJP president J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state of Kerala from Wednesday where he will attend a number of programmes and address a rally in Thrissur on Thursday.He will address the state BJP core committee meeting...

Dixon Technologies Q3 net profit up 2-folds to Rs 61.59 cr

Dixon Technologies India Ltd, a leading company in the electronics manufacturing services EMS space, on Tuesday reported an over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 61.59 crore for the quarter ended December 2020 on sharp gro...

BPCL, Air India stake sale by Sept; LIC IPO post Oct: DIPAM Secy

The initial public offering IPO of Indias largest insurance company LIC is likely after October this year, a top official said on Tuesday laying out the governments divestment calendar that includes completing the sale of flag carrier Air I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021