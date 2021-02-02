WHO official in Venezuela says country has to Feb 9 to pay for vaccines

WHO official in Venezuela says country has to Feb 9 to pay for vaccinesReuters | Caracas | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:42 IST
The head of the PAHO-WHO mission in Venezuela said Tuesday that the South American nation has reserved at least 1.4 million vaccines through the international COVAX system that are slated to arrive by the end of this month.
Paolo Balladelli said in a message on Twitter that payment for the vaccines, produced by Astrazeneca, must be made by February 9.
