HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL81 LSQ-FARMERS-LD VIOLENCE Farmers ''aggressively'' resorted to rioting during tractor 'parade', Delhi Police had no option but take action: Centre on R'day violence New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that protesting farmers ''aggressively'' resorted to rioting, damage to property and used ''criminal force'' against public servants during their tractor 'parade' here on January 26 leaving the Delhi Police with no option but to use tear gas, water cannons and mild force to control the crowd.

DEL82 LSQ-RELIGIOUS-LD CONVERSIONS No plans to enact central anti-conversion law to curb interfaith marriages: MHA New Delhi: The central government has no plans to enact an anti-conversion law to curb interfaith marriages, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

DEL68 LSQ-CAA-RULES Citizenship (Amendment) Act rules are under preparation: MHA tells Lok Sabha New Delhi: The rules under the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which was enacted over a year ago, are under preparation, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

DEL80 PAR-NRC No decision on countrywide roll-out of NRC, MHA tells parliamentary panel New Delhi: The Centre has not taken any decision on the roll-out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for the whole country, the Ministry of Home Affairs has told a parliamentary panel.

DEL74 DEF-TEJAS-CONTRACT Rs 48,000 crore Tejas aircraft deal to be signed on Wednesday New Delhi: The government is set to formally seal on February 3 the Rs 48,000 crore deal to procure 83 Tejas light combat aircraft from state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited for the Indian Air Force, officials said on Wednesday.

MDS6 KA-RAJNATH-LD TEJAS India can't remain dependent on other countries for its defence: Rajnath Singh Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that India cannot remain dependent on other countries for its defence and that the indigenously developed Tejas was better than its foreign equivalents on several parameters and also comparitively cheaper.

DEL78 DL-VIRUS-2NDLD JAIN Latest serosurvey shows 56.13 pc people in Delhi have antibodies against COVID-19: Jain New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said 56.13 per cent of those covered under the latest serological survey in the city in January have developed antibodies against coronavirus.

DEL73 MOE-CBSE-2NDLD BOARD EXAMS CBSE board exams to begin on May 4; class 10 papers to end on June 7, class 12 on June 10 New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Tuesday the schedule for classes 10 and 12 board exams which will begin on May 4.

LEGAL LGD27 SC-FRANKLIN TEMPLETON SC orders disbursal of Rs 9K cr to unitholders of Franklin Templeton's 6 MF schemes New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered that Rs 9,122 crore be disbursed within three weeks to the unitholders of Franklin Templeton's six mutual fund schemes which are proposed to be wound up.

LGD18 DL-COURT-LD JOURNALIST Farmers' protest: Delhi court grants bail to journalist Mandeep Punia New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to freelance journalist Mandeep Punia who was arrested by Delhi Police from farmers' protest site at Singhu border.

LGD21 SC-FARMERS-VIOLENCE SC to hear on Wednesday pleas related to tractor rally violence on Republic Day New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a batch of pleas pertaining to tractor rally violence in the national capital on the Republic Day, including the one which has sought setting up of a commission headed by a retired apex court judge to inquire into the incident.

FOREIGN FGN40 US-INDIA-LDALL CHINA Washington: In its first response to the China-India border standoff, the Biden administration has voiced concern over Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to ''intimidate'' its neighbours and said it was closely monitoring the situation. By Lalit K Jha FGN27 PAK-COURT-2NDLD PEARL Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered to shift British-born al-Qaeda terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the main accused in the sensational kidnapping and murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002, from the death row cell to a rest house run by the government. By Sajjad Hussain.

