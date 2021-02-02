Left Menu

Israel's Netanyahu says plans brief UAE visit next week

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:27 IST
Israel's Netanyahu says plans brief UAE visit next week
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he plans to pay a three-hour visit next week to the United Arab Emirates and perhaps to Bahrain, two countries that forged ties with Israel last year.

