Israel's Netanyahu says plans brief UAE visit next week

Israel's Netanyahu says plans brief UAE visit next weekReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:27 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he plans to pay a three-hour visit next week to the United Arab Emirates and perhaps to Bahrain, two countries that forged ties with Israel last year.
(Editing by Jeffrey Heller)
