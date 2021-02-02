Left Menu

Samyukta Kisan Morcha delegation meets Kejriwal demanding release of agitators lodged in Delhi Jails

A four-member delegation of Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the release of the agitators lodged in the jails of Delhi and the missing persons in connection to farmers protest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:50 IST
Samyukta Kisan Morcha delegation meets Kejriwal demanding release of agitators lodged in Delhi Jails
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

A four-member delegation of Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the release of the agitators lodged in the jails of Delhi and the missing persons in connection to farmers protest. The delegation included Prem Singh Bhangu, Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Inderjit Singh, and Harpal Singh Mundal.

The leaders of the Kisan Morcha submitted a list of 29 missing youths to Kejriwal demanding all humanitarian facilities to the agitators lodged in Delhi jails, according to a release by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. Farmer leaders demanded a medical board and said that this investigation will expose the "police brutality" done on farmers. The leaders also demanded a judicial inquiry into the whole case so that the "conspiracy of 26 January" could be revealed.

Farmer leaders also said that tractors and other vehicles should also be handed back to the farmers soon which are in the custody of Delhi Police. Kejriwal assured that the jail is under his administration and he will not let the agitators in jail face any trouble.

The Delhi government also gave a list of 115 farmers who are lodged in Tihar Jail. Assuring the farmer leaders, Kejriwal said that he would write a letter to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on matters which are not under his administration. He also said that they will also demand to start the internet system immediately.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha has already announced free legal assistance and all possible help to the jailed and missing youth. The members of the six-member legal committee are Prem Singh Bhangu, Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Kiranjeet Singh Sekhon, Inderjeet Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, and Vikas Isar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan launches COVID-19 vaccination drive

Pakistan on Tuesday launched its coronavirus vaccination campaign, with a doctor here becoming the first person in the country to be vaccinated for COVID-19.Prime Minister Imran Khan oversaw the start of the campaign.Khan said the vaccine w...

Roger Federer to make tennis comeback in March

Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer is all set to make his return to the sport at an ATP tournament in Doha, Qatar in March, CNN reported citing the players agent. Federer last featured in January 2020 in the Australian Open before undergoin...

Left parties, TJS call for road blockade on Feb 6 in Telangana in support of farmers' stir

The CPI, CPIM and some otheropposition parties in Telangana on Tuesday decided to stage aroad blockade on February 6 in support of the ongoingagitation by farmers near Delhi demanding repeal of the threecentral farm laws.The leaders of CPI,...

Rio de Janeiro mayor says hundreds of vaccines okay after power outage

Rio de Janeiro will be able to use hundreds of coronavirus vaccines that the city initially feared would need to be thrown out after a power outage left them stored at an inappropriate temperature, the mayors office said on Tuesday. Last we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021