Democratic-led U.S. Senate takes procedural step toward passing COVID aid

Democratic-led U.S. Senate takes procedural step toward passing COVID aidReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 02:33 IST
The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to open debate on a budget resolution, starting a process that would allow Democrats to pass President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid bill without Republican support.
