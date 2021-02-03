Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq open higher on Alphabet boost

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Wednesday after strong quarterly showing from heavyweights Alphabet and Amazon, while investors counted on more fiscal stimulus to aid an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.2 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 30689.65. The S&P 500 rose 14.0 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 3840.27​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 105.5 points, or 0.78%, to 13718.314 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

