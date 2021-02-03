Left Menu

Israeli army says drone comes under fire over Lebanese skies

An Israeli drone came under anti-aircraft fire Wednesday during a routine operation over the skies of Lebanon, the Israeli military said, but the aircraft was not hit and continued on its mission.It was the latest sign of rising tensions between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:22 IST
Israeli army says drone comes under fire over Lebanese skies

An Israeli drone came under anti-aircraft fire Wednesday during a routine operation over the skies of Lebanon, the Israeli military said, but the aircraft was not hit and continued on its mission.

It was the latest sign of rising tensions between Israel and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. Israeli warplanes and drones violate Lebanon's airspace almost daily, sometimes to carry out airstrikes against Hezbollah-allied Iranian targets in neighboring Syria. The frequency of low-flying warplanes over Beirut and other parts of Lebanon has intensified in the past weeks, making residents jittery. Hezbollah claimed earlier this week to have shot down an Israeli drone. Israel said the unmanned aerial vehicle crashed.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a monthlong war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Israel accuses Hezbollah of violating the terms of a U.N. cease-fire and says its overflights are needed to keep an eye on the group. Israeli officials say Hezbollah has amassed a stockpile over some 150,000 rockets and missiles capable of striking anywhere in the country. It also accuses the group of trying to develop and produce sophisticated precision-guided missiles.

In a major policy address last week, Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi, Israel's military commander, accused Hezbollah of storing its missiles in populated areas of Lebanon and said these areas will not be spared if war erupts.

He said residents would be given time to flee ahead of time, but “because these areas are flooded with rockets and missiles, they will be flooded with attacks by the Israeli army.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West concerned by closer Russia-China ties, top NATO general says

The United States and its Western allies are increasingly concerned about growing cooperation between Russia and China in areas of common interest, NATOs top general said on Wednesday. The Pentagon has put countering China and Russia at the...

Bangladesh intensifies vigil along its border with Myanmar

Bangladesh said on Wednesday that it has intensified security along its border with Myanmar to prevent a fresh influx of Rohingyas amid speculation that the military takeover of Yangon could push more refugees into the country.We have secur...

Kejriwal threatens legal action against Punjab CM for using his 'doctored' video

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threatened legal action against his Punjab counterpart Amarinder Singh for allegedly using a doctored video of him.Kejriwal accused Singh of resorting to dirty politics for political surviva...

Business briefs 2

Vans Skilling and Advisory on Wednesday said that it has raised an undisclosed amount from marquee investors, including its existing nine investors.The company, founded by former senior advisor of Ola, Srinivas Chunduru, will utilise the fu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021