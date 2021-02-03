Left Menu

Indian-American doctor appointed as Chief Medical Officer of Department of Homeland Security

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:37 IST
Indian-American doctor appointed as Chief Medical Officer of Department of Homeland Security

US President Joe Biden has appointed Indian-American doctor Dr Pritesh Gandhi as Chief Medical Officer in the Department of Homeland Security.

In this role, Gandhi serves as principal adviser to the Department of Homeland Security secretary, assistant secretary for the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office and the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, a media release said.

He will lead on issues related to natural disasters, border health, pandemic response, acts of terrorism and other human-caused disasters.

Gandhi was a Democratic Congressional Candidate last year in the 10th Congressional District of Texas. He lost in the primaries.

A public health trained and board-certified internal medicine specialist, Gandhi most recently served as the Associate Chief Medical Officer and Director of Adult Medicine at People’s Community Clinic, an Austin-based federally qualified health center, which provides care to over 20,000 uninsured and medically underserved Central Texans.

He is a Fulbright Scholar, Schweitzer Fellow, National Health Service Corps Scholar, and was named a Presidential Leadership Scholar in 2018. PTI LKJ NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farm laws issue rocks Lok Sabha for second day; Oppn demands separate discussion

Lok Sabha proceedings were washed out for the second consecutive day on Wednesday after the House was repeatedly adjourned due to protests by opposition members who were demanding a separate discussion on the farm laws issue.The House reass...

India has received USD 358.30 bn during 2014-20: Som Parkash

India has received USD 358.3 billion foreign direct investment FDI in the last six financial years 2014-20, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.He said that investment outreach activit...

PM Modi's brother stages dharna at Lucknow airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modis brother Prahlad Modi staged a dharna at the Lucknow airport on Wednesday, alleging that police did not let his supporters reach there and took them into custody. Police, however, have denied the charge. Accordi...

AIADMK to launch Whatsapp campaign to highlight development work

The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday saidit will launch a Whatsapp campaign ahead of the comingAssembly polls in Tamil Nadu by creating groups in everyconstituency to highlight the partys development work.Over 150 such groups will be formed per c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021