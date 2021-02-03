Left Menu

Charges against Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'compound the undermining of the rule of law' -U.N.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:38 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Charges against Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi "just compound the undermining of the rule of law in Myanmar and the democratic process," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Wednesday.

"We continue to call for her immediate release and the president's immediate release and all others who have been detained by the military in the last few days," he said.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

