Left Menu

Canada puts Proud Boys on terror list, calls group neo-fascist

Calling it "a neo-fascist organization," Canada' public safety ministry said the Proud Boys "openly encouraged, planned, and conducted violent activities against those they perceive to be opposed to their ideology and political beliefs." The group's founder, Gavin McInnes, is Canadian but now lives in the United States.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:55 IST
Canada puts Proud Boys on terror list, calls group neo-fascist

Canada named the far-right Proud Boys a terrorist entity on Wednesday on the grounds that it openly supports violence and played a "pivotal role" in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 that left five people dead. Calling it "a neo-fascist organization," Canada' public safety ministry said the Proud Boys "openly encouraged, planned, and conducted violent activities against those they perceive to be opposed to their ideology and political beliefs."

The group's founder, Gavin McInnes, is Canadian but now lives in the United States. To be listed as a terrorist entity in Canada requires "reasonable grounds to believe" that the group knowingly participated in or facilitated terrorist activity, or has knowingly acted in association with such a group.

Being on the list means the group's assets can be frozen by banks and financial institutions, and that it becomes a crime for Canadians to knowingly deal with assets of the listed entity, a senior official said. Anyone belonging to the group also could be blocked from entering the country.

Founded in 2016, the Proud Boys began as an organization protesting political correctness and perceived constraints on masculinity in the United States and Canada, and grew into a group with distinctive colors of yellow and black that embraced street fighting. The group's profile was raised in September when former U.S. President Donald Trump, asked in an election debate if he would denounce white supremacists and militia groups, called on the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by".

Twelve other groups were added to Canada's list of terrorist entities. Three were neo-Nazi groups, eight were organizations described as affiliates to al Qaeda and Daesh (Islamic State), and one was Hizbul Mujahideen, a Kashmiri group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela's offshore funds could pay for vaccines but Maduro not cooperating, Guaido says

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday that Venezuelan funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could be used to pay for coronavirus vaccines but that President Nicolas Maduros government is refusing to cooperate...

U.S. should delay complete troop pullout in Afghanistan - report to Congress

The United States should delay plans to pull all troops from Afghanistan by May 1 and make force reductions contingent on progress in peace talks as well as by the Taliban in reducing violence and containing al Qaeda, a bipartisan report to...

Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organise 50-50 Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to organise the evenly split chamber, ending a weekslong standoff that prevented the new Democratic majority from setting up some operations and soured r...

White House says U.S. continuing to review sanctions on Myanmar

The White House said on Wednesday that addressing the coup in Myanmar is a priority for the United States and a review on possible sanctions in response is ongoing.White House spokesman Jen Psaki, speaking to reporters, did not give details...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021