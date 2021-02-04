Left Menu

Afghanistan: Detainee torture allegations remain ‘alarming’, UN report reveals

Torture claims among people detained for security or terrorism-related offences in Afghanistan remain high, according to a new UN human rights report published on Wednesday.

UN News | Updated: 04-02-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 03:40 IST
Afghanistan: Detainee torture allegations remain ‘alarming’, UN report reveals

The report is based on 656 interviews with men, women and children in 63 detention facilities across the country, and covers the period from 1 January 2019 to 31 March 2020.

It found nearly a third, or 30.3 per cent, had been subjected to torture or other forms of ill-treatment. Although this represents a slight decrease compared to 2017-2018, the figure “remains alarming”.

No access to lawyers

The report was jointly published by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) and the UN human rights office in Geneva, OHCHR, and it also highlighted that procedural safeguards for detainees are rarely followed.

“In almost no instance, were detainees informed of their rights or able to access a lawyer prior to questioning,” OHCHR said in a statement.

“Few received a medical examination or were able to contact their family in the early days of their detention. Alarmingly, nearly half were asked to sign or place their thumbprint on a document without knowing its content, rendering the validity of the prosecutorial process questionable.”

The report stressed that more needs to be done to prevent torture in places of detention, and includes recommendations to increase the capacity, resources and training of law enforcement agencies.

Humanitarians seek $1.3 billion

Meanwhile, conflict, climate shocks and the COVID-19 pandemic are combining to make 2021 a year of rising needs in Afghanistan, as the UN and partners seek $1.3 billion to ensure humanitarian operations can continue over the coming months.

UN and national officials laid out the scale of suffering during a briefing on Tuesday to Member States, where they also discussed the updated Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) for the country.

The aim is to reach 15.7 million people this year.

Afghanistan has a population of roughly 40 million, nearly half of whom, or 18.4 million people, will require emergency aid, or double the number at the start of 2020.

Around four in 10 people are now going hungry, and it is predicted that almost half of all children will face acute malnutrition.

“Few other places in this world have seen suffering soar so quickly in recent times,” said Ramesh Rajasingham, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and interim Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. charges Seattle-based Proud Boys member for role in Capitol riots

The U.S. Justice Department arrested and charged a top member of the Seattle chapter of the far-right Proud Boys group on Wednesday over allegations he had a role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 by pro-Trump followers. Prosecu...

Canada puts Proud Boys on terror list, cites active security threat

Canada named the far-right Proud Boys a terrorist entity on Wednesday, saying it posed an active security threat and played a pivotal role in last months attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead. Although the Proud Boys have ne...

Soccer-Napoli’s Ospina keeps Atalanta at bay in semi-final stalemate

Coppa Italia holders Napoli held Atalanta to a 0-0 draw in their semi-final, first leg on Wednesday as David Ospina proved decisive with two important saves.The visitors produced the better chances in Naples but couldnt find a way past the ...

Myanmar state-run internet provider blocks Facebook services

Myanmars state-owned internet provider was blocking access to Facebook Inc-owned services early on Thursday, the network monitoring group NetBlocks said, days after the countrys military leaders seized power in a coup.A letter posted online...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021