Palestinians will receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says

Palestinians will receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister saysReuters | Ramallah | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:13 IST
The Palestinians will receive 10,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, enough to cover 5,000 people, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila told Voice of Palestine radio.
The Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, launched a vaccination campaign on Tuesday after a small delivery of doses from Israel.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
