Palestinians will receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, minister says

The Palestinians will receive 10,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday, enough to cover 5,000 people, Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila told Voice of Palestine radio.

The Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, launched a vaccination campaign on Tuesday after a small delivery of doses from Israel.

