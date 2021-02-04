Left Menu

In first for Europe, Iran envoy sentenced to 20-year prison term over bomb plot

Assadolah Assadi was found guilty of attempted terrorism after a foiled plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) near Paris in June 2018, Belgian prosecution lawyers and civil parties to the prosecution said. The third counsellor at Iran's embassy in Vienna, he was arrested in Germany before being tranfered to Belgium for trial.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:31 IST
In first for Europe, Iran envoy sentenced to 20-year prison term over bomb plot
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Iranian diplomat accused of planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled opposition group was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Thursday in the first trial of an Iranian official for suspected terrorism in Europe since Iran's 1979 revolution. Assadolah Assadi was found guilty of attempted terrorism after a foiled plot to bomb a rally of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) near Paris in June 2018, Belgian prosecution lawyers and civil parties to the prosecution said.

The third counsellor at Iran's embassy in Vienna, he was arrested in Germany before being tranfered to Belgium for trial. French officials have said he was running an Iranian state intelligence network and was acting on orders from Tehran. He did not attend his hearings, which were held behind closed doors amid high security, and neither he, not his lawyer, have commented.

In March, he warned authorities of possible retaliation by unidentified groups if he is found guilty, according to a police document obtained by Reuters. The courtroom was heavily guarded, with armoured vehicles outside and police helicopters overhead. A spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry told the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency on Jan. 24 that Assadi's diplomatic immunity from prosecution had been violated and that he was a victim of a Western trap.

Prosecution lawyer Georges-Henri said outside the court in Antwerp: "The ruling shows two things: A diplomat doesn't have immunity for criminal acts ... and the responsibility of the Iranian state in what could have been carnage." COMMERCIAL FLIGHT

Investigators assessed that Assadi brought the explosives for the plot with him on a commercial flight to Austria from Iran, according to Belgium's federal prosecutor. Former U.S. president Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani gave the keynote address at the rally, which was attended by diplomats from many countries.

The ruling comes at a sensitive time for Western relations with Iran. New U.S. President Joe Biden is considering whether to lift economic sanctions on Iran reimposed by Trump and rejoin fellow world powers in the historic 2015 nuclear accord with the Islamic Republic. While the European Union has imposed human rights sanctions on Iranian individuals, Brussels has sought closer diplomatic and business ties with Tehran.

But it says it cannot turn a blind eye to terrorism, including the two killings in the Netherlands and a failed assassination attempt in Denmark, blamed on Iran. "It's an historic day, it's a day of justice," said Rik Vanreusel, a lawyer for one of the civil parties. "We can be proud of brave little Belgium, who decided not to just expel diplomats but to prosecute, imprison and condemn heinous international acts of terrorism," he told reporters.

Three other Iranians were sentenced in the trial for their role as accomplices, with 15-, 17- and 18-year sentences handed down respectively by three judges who did not comment on Thursday. One of their lawyers said he would recommend an appeal, although it was not clear if Assadi would do so. "It was established that the Iranian regime uses terrorism as statecraft and the highest levels of the Iranian regime are involved," Shahin Gobadi, a Paris-based spokesman for the opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran, which is part of the NCRI, said outside the court.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly dismissed the charges, calling the attack allegations a "false flag" stunt by the NCRI, which it considers a terrorist group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIFF rejects East Bengal review plea on Fowler punishment

The All India Football Federations disciplinary committee on Thursday rejected a review plea by East Bengal to overturn their head coach Robbie Fowlers four-match suspension and Rs 5 lakh fine.The Liverpool legend was on Wednesday found gui...

Labour Ministry appoints S N Subrahmanyan as Chairman of National Safety Council

Ministry of Labour and Employment on Thursday said that it has appointed S N Subrahmanyan as Chairman of National Safety Council NSC for three years.Subrahmanyan, CEO and Managing Director at LT, is an eminent engineer who has spearheaded t...

Delhi HC expresses unhappiness over advocates arguing from parks, roads in video conference hearings

The Delhi High Court on Thursday expressed unhappiness with those advocates who were creating interference in the virtual hearing as some of them were arguing while being on roads, in parks, and even running up on stairs. A single-judge ben...

Vultures often fly upto 150 kms daily for food: Study reveals

An ongoing study of the behaviourpattern of the critically-endangered vultures has revealedthat these large birds often fly around 150 kms in search offood on a daily basis, an official said on Thursday.This came to light through the analys...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021