Rafael, BDL to jointly induct anti-torpedo defence system for Indian Navy

Israeli defence technology companyRafael Advanced Defense Systems and Bharat Dynamics Limited(BDL) are teaming up for joint induction of an anti-torpedodefence system called 'SHADE' for the Indian Navy.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for this will besigned by Rafael's Corporate Regional Director for India, EliHefets and Director (Technical), BDL, N P Diwakar, in thepresence Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during the ''Bandhan''ceremony slated on Friday during the Aero India 2021 here.

''SHADE will be the first system in the world to employ acombination of soft kill and hard kill decoys, therebyproviding a robust and effective defence against moderntorpedoes'', a Rafael statement said.

The joint induction of SHADE is part of Rafael'scommitment to the ''Aatma-nirbhar Bharat'' (self-reliance)initiative of the union government, it was stated.

This MoU will be a precursor for cooperation onfuturistic systems for the Indian armed forces, entailingadvanced transfer of technology, and a ''very high'' indigenouscontent, leading to self-sufficiency in the field of cutting-edge technology in defence, the statement said.

The pact represents an ideal opportunity for industrialcooperation between Israel and India, leading to closercollaboration and co-development of advanced systems in India,it said.

''Parties will work together to identify jointopportunities for export, subject to export controlguidelinesof the two governments'', the statement added.

