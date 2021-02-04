Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Following are today's commodities

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Following are today's commoditiesPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:29 IST
Following are today's commoditiesprices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4400-4900: Medium4000-4400: Jowar 2200-2800: Jaggery Cube 3600-3800: Jaggeryball 4300-4400: Coriander Seed 7200-9500: Chilies fine 26000-30000: Potato Big 1500-1900: Medium 900-1100: Onion Big 3200-3600: Medium 2800-3200: Small 2000-2800: Tamarind 12000-17000:Garlic 8000-12000: Horsegram 3000-3500: Wheat 2500-2800Turmeric 8000-1200: Turdhal 7500-10000: Greengramdhal 9000-10000: Black gram dal 8500-13000: Bengal Gramdhal 5500-6500:Mustard 6000-6500: Gingely 11000-11500: Sugar 3700-3800:Groundnut Seed 8500-10500: Copra 10000-18000.
Groundnut oil (10kg): 1070-1620 Coconut oil (10kg):1900-2200 Gingelly oil: 1700-3000 Ghee (5kg): 2100-2700.
