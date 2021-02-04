Left Menu

India welcomes extension of 'New Start' treaty between the US and Russia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:21 IST
India welcomes extension of 'New Start' treaty between the US and Russia

India on Thursday welcomed the extension of the 'New Start' nuclear arms control treaty between the US and Russia for five years, saying it will help in addressing international non-proliferation and disarmament issues.

''India welcomes the agreement between the US and Russia to extend the treaty on measures for the further reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms (New START Treaty) by five years,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

''We hope that this will promote dialogue and cooperation to help address international non-proliferation and disarmament issues,'' it said in a statement.

The New Start treaty, signed in 2010, limits the number of long-range nuclear warheads that each side can possess.

It is the last major pact of its kind between Russia and the US after Washington pulled out of a separate nuclear arms control agreement with Russia, the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), under the Trump administration in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 cas; Paul George knocks down 32 in Clippers' win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Australian Open to go ahead despite COVID-19 case - organisersThe Australian Open will begin as scheduled on Monday even though a worker at one of the Melbourne hotels used to quarantine ...

Disappointing earnings updates weigh on FTSE 100; Italian shares shine

European shares extended their rally to a fourth straight day on Thursday, as investors hoped for a swifter global economic recovery, while Unilevers disappointing targets weighed on Londons blue-chip index.The STOXX 600 index rose 0.6, whi...

NCW moves SC against Bombay High Court's 'skin to skin' judgement

The National Commission for Women NCW has filed a Special Leave Petition SLP before the Supreme Court against the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court verdict which ruled skin-to-skin contact is necessary for the offence of sexual assault ...

Prez competent authority to decide pardon of Rajiv assassination case convict: SC told

The Centre told the Supreme Court Thursday that Tamil Nadu Governor has taken a stand that the President of India is the appropriate competent authority to deal with the state governments 2018 recommendation to grant remission to A G Perari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021