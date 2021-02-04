Left Menu

Onus on Pakistan to create environment free of terror and hostility: India

India on Thursday said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility, days after Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwas comments that it is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:47 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:47 IST
Onus on Pakistan to create environment free of terror and hostility: India

India on Thursday said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility, days after Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa's comments that it is time to extend a ''hand of peace in all directions''. ''Our position is well-known. India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence,'' external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

He was asked to comment on Bajwa's remarks.

''The onus is on Pakistan for creating such an environment,'' Srivastava said.

In an address at the graduation ceremony of Pakistan Air Force cadets, Gen Bajwa on Tuesday said Pakistan was firmly committed to the ideal of mutual respect and peaceful co-existence. ''It is time to extend a hand of peace in all directions,'' he said in comments largely seen as a message to India. The ties between India and Pakistan came under severe strain after India's war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp in Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack.

The relations further deteriorated after India in August 2019 announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories.

Notwithstanding the coronavirus pandemic in the region, Pakistan has been resorting to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC and making concerted efforts to push militants into Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lavrov tells U.S.' Blinken Russia is open for normalisation of bilateral relations

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call that Russia was open for normalisation of bilateral relations, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.Speaking about jailed Kre...

Nagaur MP’s party to hold tractor rally in Rajasthan district hqs on Friday

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwals Rashtriya Loktantrik Party will on Friday take out a tractor rally in every district headquarters of Rajasthan in support of the farmers agitation. Beniwal, who quit the NDA over the farmers issue in December, sai...

Libyan leadership rivals form blocs in U.N. process

Potential leaders of a new Libyan interim government tried to form into competing blocs on Thursday that could win backing from participants in U.N.-backed talks after publicly auditioning for top roles.The process is part of a U.N plan tha...

Hold Panchayat elections by April 30, HC to UP poll panel

In a significant order, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh Election Commission to ensure holding of the village panchayat elections by April 30 this year.A bench of justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021