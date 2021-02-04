U.S., E3 foreign ministers expected to discuss Iran soon -sources
The U.S., British, French and German foreign ministers are expected to have a conversation soon to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal abandoned by former U.S. President Donald Trump, four sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say exactly when the high-level call would take place, though two said it could happen as early as on Friday and two others said it could be next week.Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 23:24 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 23:24 IST
The sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to say exactly when the high-level call would take place, though two said it could happen as early as on Friday and two others said it could be next week. It could also cover other issues.
The State Department declined comment on whether the four foreign ministers would meet virtually soon. The German and French foreign ministries, as well as the British embassy in Washington, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting By John Irish in Paris and by Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Writing by Arshad Mohammed Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
