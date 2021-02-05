Left Menu

JeM over-ground worker held at Delhi airport

A top over-ground worker OGW of Jaish-e-Mohammad JeM outfit was on Friday arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, police said. He was working for Pakistani terrorist Waleed Bhai who was killed in an encounter at Kulgam last year, the Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.

A top over-ground worker (OGW) of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit was on Friday arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, police said. Munib Sofi, a resident of Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was arrested by a police party from Kulgam district, the police said on Twitter.

Sofi was working for Pakistani militant Waleed Bhai who was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam last year. “Kulgam police #arrested a wanted top OGW of JeM #terror outfit Munib Sofi of Bijbehara from Indira Gandhi International #Airport, #NewDelhi who deported today from Qatar. He was working for Pakistani #terrorist Waleed Bhai who was killed in an #encounter at #Kulgam last year,” the Kashmir Zone Police said on its official Twitter handle.

