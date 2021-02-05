Left Menu

Persistent follow-up in case in UP leads to chargesheet against guilty police personnel: NHRC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 17:21 IST
The NHRC on Friday said that its persistent follow-up in a case from Balrampur district that involved ''false implication and custodial rape'' has resulted in ''filing of chargesheet'' by the Uttar Pradesh government against the guilty police personnel.

In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission also said its efforts has led to payment of relief to the three victims in the case.

''The persistent follow-up by the NHRC has resulted in filing of chargesheet by the government of Uttar Pradesh, u/s 376 (2), 506 Indian Penal Code, against a sub-inspector in a case of illegal confinement, torture, false implication and custodial rape by him in Laliya police station, Balrampur district. ''In addition to this, departmental action has been taken against the then additional superintendent of police and the deputy superintendent of police, Balrampur due to the lack of proper investigation in the matter,'' it said.

The commission has asked the state's chief secretary and the Director General of Police to see that the departmental proceedings are concluded against the ''remaining delinquent police personnel, including the supervisory officers'' in accordance with law expeditiously in the case.

''During the course of inquiry, the commission, under its case number 35244/24/11/2014-AR, had found that a young man and a girl from Balrampur district had eloped and got married in Mumbai in 2014. The girl's father had lodged a complaint of kidnapping with police in the matter, following which the newly-wed couple was called to Mathura police post of Balrampur district,'' the statement said.

However, instead of taking a proper legal recourse in the mater, ''both of them were detained in separate cells at the police post from August 12-13, 2014,'' it said.

''The sub-inspector subjected the girl to sexual assault. When the girl complained about her sexual assault by the sub-inspector, no prompt lawful action was taken in the matter,'' the rights panel said.

The police continued to pursue the case of underage marriage of the couple despite a city court having held both of them of ''major age and allowed the girl to live with her husband as per her wish,'' the statement said.

''Not only this, police, subsequently, charged her husband with rape by adding section 376 to the main case file and also falsely implicated her father-in-law. She was also coerced to retract her allegations under pressure of another FIR having been registered on charges of rape against her supporters,'' it added.

The commission also found that in response to its notices, that the then superintendent of police, Balrampur, had ''failed to give a clear chain of incidents, having unity of time, action and place involving the couple's marriage and action taken on another FIR registered by the girl, alleging sexual assault by a sub-inspector,'' the statement said.

The amount of interim relief, Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, respectively to the three victims, the woman, her husband and father-in-law, have also been paid on the recommendations of the commission, it said.

