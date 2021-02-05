Thieves take ATM away, decamp with Rs 7.6 lakh

Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI): Thieves decamped with an ATMhere and got away with Rs 7.6 lakh in cash, police said onFriday.

The robbers struck at the kiosk of the ATM of a PSU bankearly today and took the machine out by pulling it with achain, the police said.

The ATM was easily removed as it was loosely fixed andtaken away in a vehicle, they said.

The thieves stole the cash chest and dumped the rest ofthe machine on the outskirts of the town, they said.

A case was registered following a complaint from theofficials of the bank, they added.

