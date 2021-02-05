Thieves take ATM away, decamp with Rs 7.6 lakh

Thieves take ATM away, decamp with Rs 7.6 lakhPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-02-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 22:44 IST
Hyderabad, Feb 5 (PTI): Thieves decamped with an ATMhere and got away with Rs 7.6 lakh in cash, police said onFriday.
The robbers struck at the kiosk of the ATM of a PSU bankearly today and took the machine out by pulling it with achain, the police said.
The ATM was easily removed as it was loosely fixed andtaken away in a vehicle, they said.
The thieves stole the cash chest and dumped the rest ofthe machine on the outskirts of the town, they said.
A case was registered following a complaint from theofficials of the bank, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
